Rock out with The Guitar Stars of Laois

There’s a chance to rock out with The Guitar Stars this week, when the talented guitar students of Caroline Smith present their annual show of high energy, non-stop and unique sounds at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Don’t miss the chance to join in and see first-hand the magic that Guitar Stars weave as they sing and play a beautiful mix of ballads, rock and pop.

In addition, audiences can enjoy the incredible sound of the 65 Kitchen Choir at the performance.

This is an evening of the best live music from true local talent and will suit music fans of all ages and tastes.

The show takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 7pm this Thursday, June 22. Tickets are still available, priced €8.

For more, see www.dunamaise.ie, or call the box office on 05786 63355.