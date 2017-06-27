Giving voice to Resilience screens in Portlaoise

After a successful tour in the UK, the award-winning documentary Resilience is now premiering in The Republic of Ireland, and it comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

This is the film helping the world wake up to the impact of childhood trauma.

The findings of the Adverse Childhood Effects study, published in 1998, have revealed the most important public health findings of a generation. Scientists now realise that extreme childhood trauma is one of the leading causes of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression.

The premier at the Dunamaise at 11am this Wednesday, June 28, is jointly hosted by the Portlaoise Family Resource Centre, the Dunamaise Arts Centre, and Re-Attachment and Dartmouth Films.

Every screening will be followed by a panel discussion of speakers, giving all attendees a chance to explore the insights generated by the film.

Guest speakers for this screening include: John Lonergan, author and former prison governor; Dr Carmel Devaney, lecturer and course director of the Masters Degree in Family Support Studies at NUI Galway; and Tina Hendry, founder of Re Attachment.

After the panel discussion, delegates will be invited to attend a networking lunch in the Arts Centre.

Portlaoise Family Resource Centre and partners look forward to welcoming all to this event.

If anyone has any further queries please contact Melissa Keyes on 057 8686153.