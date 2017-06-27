Oh La La! It's nearly time for the Festival Francais Portarlington

The people of Portarlington and anybody who wants to have a good family weekend this summer is welcome to the Laois Offaly border town in July to celebrate the town's french heritage.

The town is proud of its links with France through the Hugenots and celebrates this 'French connection' every year around Bastille Day July 14 with the holding of Festival Francais de Portarlington.

This year's event takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 14/15/16 and the the line up is already falling into shape.

The square will be alive with a feast of live music. On Bastille Day, Friday, July 14, Con Jovi will get the festival off to a rip roaring start taking to the stage from 8pm.

Saturday 15 from 6pm features AL & The Essentials and Super Bass. Sunday's musical offering stars from from 4:30pm and features Turas, Macey South and Big Generator.

This year an array of festival funfair stalls will set up along the Main Street. These will include: Hoopla, Coconut Shy, Ball In A Bucket, Hook-A-Duck, Milk the Cow, Balloon Burst, 8 Shooting Range, Pitstop Challenge, High Striker, Splat the Rat.

In conjunction with BFit there will be a Strongman and Strongwoman competition at 2pm, on Sunday, July 16. The winning male and female will receive a year's free membership with BFit.

Free registration is now open - to sign up please do so via the event link or message the Festival or BFit facebook pages. Participants must be 16 and older on the day of the event.

On the eve of festival on Thursday, July 13 a Gourmet Cooking Demonstration will take place in the The Anvil Inn Portarlington from 7.30pm.

The organisers are looking for clubs / community groups to help us run them. Any clubs interested should direct message the festival facebook page here.

Main Street Portarlington will be closed to traffic on Saturday, July 17 from 9.30am to 6pm and on Sunday July 16 from 9.30am until 6pm.

The wonderful festival is supported by Laois Partnership, Laois Touism, Laois Arts, wholesalers, local businesses, and fundraisers.