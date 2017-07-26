Posh toilets sure to be a hit at the Electric Picnic

Ever get sick of making that painful trip to the portaloo, being both tired and hungover making things than much more distasteful. Ever wish you could be surrounded by the comforts of a bathroom that isn't a crime to humanity?

Well 2017 is your year!

Loowatt are bringing their eco-friendly toilets to the main campsite at Electric Picnic for the very first time.

These multi-award winning loos don't use water or chemicals. Instead, the waste from the toilets will be sent to an industrial composting facility where the waste will be turned into compost.

Loowatt's toilets are clean, futuristic, odour-free, low impact, and they look cool too.

Some of the luxuries you will receive if you book with Loowatt include the highest levels of hygiene and comfort, luxury hand soap and lotion,exclusive makeup area with mirrors, seating, hair straightners, and hair dryers (wristband holders only), hair straighteners and hair dryers for wristband holders only.

Loowatt's core technology is also providing needed sanitation for households in Antananarivo, Madagascar in a pilot project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Early bird tickets are on sale now and will cost €32 per adult or €5 per child.