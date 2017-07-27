Laois theatre hosts Irish film premiere of Resilience

After a successful tour in the UK, the award-winning documentary Resilience premiered in The Republic of Ireland in the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week.

The Portlaoise Family Resource Centre was delighted with the Irish premier of the documentary in collaboration with the Dunamaise, which took place on Wednesday, July 28.

This is the film helping the world wake up to the impact of childhood trauma.

At the premiere the audience heard the personal story of local lad Jason Doyle - a young person who has been engaging with the PFRC since the age of 6.

Jason’s story resonated with the viewers, and there was not a dry eye in the house after hearing his personal experience and the impact the Family Resource Centre had on him overcoming his adversities.

The premiere also held a lively and engaging discussion panel.

The excellent discussion panel comprised of Fergal Landy, Regional implementation Manager for Prevention, Partnership and Family Support, Tusla Child and Family Agency, Carmel Devaney: Lecturer and Course Director of the Master Degree in Family Support Studies in the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre, School of Political Science and Sociology, at NUI Galway, John Lonergan: Author and Former Prison Governor and Tina Hendry: founder of Re Attachment in Scotland.

Due to the success of the screening, The Portlaoise Family Resource Centre plan to bring the documentary to audiences across the country.

