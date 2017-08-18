There's a perfect family treat in Laois just before the kids head back to school

Need some escapism and a happy family moment before school resumes next week?

You could do worse than bring the kids to a screening of the new Beauty and the Beast movie starring Emily Watson, in what is possible the cutest cinema in Ireland.

The Balcony Cinema Club in Mountmellick, Laois, is a cosy restored cinema upstairs in Mountmellick Arts Centre, complete with original seats and velvet curtains that open at the start of the movie.

To make it even nicer, the community run cinema offers tea in china cups with a choice of biscuits, to bring in to the cinema with you, all included in the €5 admission price.

The club screened the new Beauty and the Beast movie a fortnight ago, to a packed audience who clapped at the start and end, and even sung along to a few songs, such was their enjoyment.

It is now showing a second viewing next Friday August 25 at 7pm.

As the song goes... 'Be our guest'.