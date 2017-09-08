Laois secondary schools are being invited to enter a 'dress upstyling' competition as part of a local charity event

Can you 'upstyle' a dress into something amazing? There are generous cash prizes on offer at the 'Style it Forward' charity fashion sale.

Laois secondary students are being invited to upcycle a dress and model it at a big charity event in Killenard, for the chance to win some generous cash prizes.

Ideal for secondary school students who are into their fashion or art, the competition is being run by a Laois family, in aid of cancer charities and a local Trust.

Mad Hatter’s Abbeyleix is a fundraising group run by the family of the late David Pratt,who passed away from leukaemia as a young man.

They are offering a first prize of €300, and two prizes for runners up of €100, to the secondary students who come up with the best upstyling of a dress, without spending any cash.

Janet Stewart from Mountmellick is David's sister, and explained how the competition works.

“The idea is that students will upstyle a dress at absolutely no cost. Everything used has to be recycled in some way, ie old buttons, belts, ribbons. The dress has to be wearable and students must be available to model the dress on Saturday October 7 in the Heritage Killenard, as part of the ‘Style it Forward’ event,” she said.

Entrants can take a dress donated to the Style it Forward sale, or use their own. They can work as a team or individually but only have a week to create their magic, with the closing date for entries being Friday September 15. Entry is free.

"We hope to do a competition on social media for people to vote for their favourite entry," explained Janet.

For more details call Janet on 086 2737146 or check the Mad Hatter's Abbeyleix facebook page.

Style it Forward runs from Friday to Sunday October 6 to 8 at a suite in Heritage Killenard, offering pre-worn occasion dresses for sale, as well as once worn or new shoes, head pieces and jewelry. Fashion workshops will give essential tips.

Proceeds will be divided between the Ben & Jake Connolly Trust, the Irish Cancer Society, and Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust.

Anyone wishing to donate dresses, shoes or accessories for the charity weekend, can get also in contact with Janet.



