Share the love of reading at the library

Do you love poetry and literature, but do not have the time available to join a book club? Do you like the idea of listening to poetry and prose reading and discussing them with a group?

‘Shared Reading’, taking place at Portlaoise Library, is a library-based project centred on listening to and discussing literature.

If you would be interested in joining the group, participating, or just listening, please contact Portlaoise Library to sign up.

For more information, contact the library on 057 8622333 or email: laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie. The event is free of charge.