Mary is Live and Kicking

Mary Coughlan and her band are bringing her brand new show Live & Kicking to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre this weekend.

Don’t miss this celebration of Mary’s 30 plus years in the music business when she takes to the Birr stage for the first time in three years.

One of Ireland’s most celebrated singers, Mary’s music career has been a roller coaster, one hell of a ride, and this Live & Kicking concert will reflect that, featuring all the songs that are close to her heart and life.

Often described, as one of the greatest female vocalists and interpreters of songs that Ireland has ever produced, she proudly stands alongside, the iconic giants of jazz on both sides of the Atlantic including Billie Holiday and Edith Piaf.

She is the only singer these shores have produced to rival the greatest of the European cabaret and American jazz club blues because of one thing: her unique voice.

She is unique in blending the whisky-blurred, smoke-seared, husky notes and laconic wit of Billie Holiday and Peggy Lee and the line of deep, down and dirty blues singers back to Memphis Minnie and Bessie Smith with the sardonic, bitter-sweet defiance and despair of the Piaf And Mary Coughlan delivers it all in a delicious and unapologetic Irish drawl, sceptical, rueful, mournful and melting, ardent for love, all in one voice which wraps itself around Cole Porter and Jerome Kern, Elvis Presley and Joy Division.

Join Mary in Birr as she takes the classic standards of jazz balladry and the recent gems of rock and Irish song-writing, this Sunday, October 8, at 8pm.