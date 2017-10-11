HSE to open forum for public input into mental health services in Laois

The HSE is opening a forum for the public to contribute to planning, designing, delivering and evaluating the HSE mental health service.

'Your Local Forum' is open to people who have used or who are using HSE Mental Health Services, family members, carers or supporters. This new initiative which is being rolled out across the country uses a partnership approach to bring about change in how mental health services in Ireland are run.

Duana McArdle, Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement is setting up monthly Local Forum meetings across the Midlands.

A Local Forum is a regular meeting and it provides a space and opportunity for people to voice their experiences and present their views to improve outcomes for all involved in Mental Health Services.

This is the place to contribute if you have an opinion or experience of the mental health services in your area. Forum meeting will be held every month in your locality and is the first and most important step in engagement.

A Local Forum will work collaboratively with HSE Mental Health Services to bring about incremental change.

Laois Local Forum: 2nd Thursday of the month each month 6.15 – 8.00pm in the Triogue Centre, Bridge Street, Portlaoise from 12th October 2017.

Westmeath Local Forum: 1st Tuesday of the month 6.00 – 8.00 p.m. in Mullingar Library from 3rd October 2017.

Longford Local Forum: Last Wednesday of the month 6.30 – 8.00 pm in Longford Library starting on 27th September 2017.

