Laois Country Music celebration parish fundraiser in Camross

Camross Community Centre is set to hold a very prestigious concert in November featuring some of country music's best talent.

Local boy Sean Cuddy from Carrowreigh and he will be joined by one of the Queens of Country Music from Cavan Kathy Durkin from Butlersbridge, Co Cavan.

Her father Andy Durkin was in the showband business and Kathy soon got to be part of the business and it was her recording of the “Working Man” that helped her make it big on stage where she has been since.

Kathy has had many successful Country Music CDs and the highlight of her career was appearing at the Wembley Country music International festival in nineteen ninety.

This promises to be a great occasion for the Community Centre organised by the Parish Development Fund and on the night it is planned to have a monster raffle with Christmas Hampers

The concert takes place Sunday November 26. More details to follow in the coming weeks.