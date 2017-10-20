Laois Libraries mental health themed school sculptor project features in Mountmellick

Two striking sculptures with a mental health theme created by a local artists and Clonaslee school students are currently on display at Mountmellick Library.

This was a collaborative project between Clonaslee College transition year students, their art teacher Amanda Harkin and local artist Tom Joyce from Glenbarrow, Rosenallis, .

The theme of the project is mental health and general well-being. The sculptures were created using a variety of materials and construction techniques.

This project is part of the Artists in School scheme administered by Laois Arts office. Why not drop in and see them for yourself.

Tom will give a talk on the techniques and materials used on Tuesday October 24 at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, congratulations to Claire O’Brien who received an IPad for winning the 19 and over Europe Direct Soapbox competition. The under 19 competition is on Wednesday October 25 at 6 pm.

In other news, the Junior Chess Club is on Saturday November 4 from 10.30 am to 11.30 am for ages 7-13 years of age. All are welcome but knowledge of basic chess moves is necessary.

An adult chess club has also started on Saturday morning at 12 noon.

The adult colouring group meets on Thursday mornings from 10.30 onwards. Drop in do some colouring and have a cup of tea and coffee and a chat. If interested in any of the above ring 057-864-4572 to book a place or call into Mountmellick Library. All are welcome.