Journey to Gaeilge - writer tells story of journey around Ireland and Irish in Portlaoise

‘Some part of me believed I would become a more complete person if I spoke Irish, more in tune with my roots, my identity, my very being.’

That is a line from the book 'Coming Home' by Michael McCaughan who discusses his account of his return to Irish Language in Portlaoise in late November.

This book tells the story of Michael’s journey around Ireland and the Irish language. It charts his journey from a surreal start involving dedicated listening to Raidió na Gaeltachta’s death notices, to rediscovering the soul of the language through immersing himself in Phil Lynott’s music – all without becoming a Gaelbore.

"A hugely enjoyable linguistic travelogue that is also a sort of love story: full of passion, lightness, but, also, commitment. McCaughan’s engaging prose is a joy to read. Discover the Sex Pistols’ connection with Cúil Aodha and many another startling fact about the Irish language. This journey towards a homecoming will touch many hearts," is how award winning author Joseph O’Connor has described the book.

Michael McCaughan is an Irish author and journalist best known for his work in Latin America. He has written extensively for The Irish Times, The Guardian, Hot Press and Village Magazine. He is the author of three works of non-fiction, True Crimes (2002), The Battle of Venezuela (2005) and The Price of Our Souls (2008).

Portlaoise Library hosts the Irish Language event on Wednesday 15th November, 5.15pm.

To book or for more information about any of library events, feel free to contact the library on 057 8622333 or you can email:laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie

Each week the library hosts Ciorcal Comhrá, Irish conversation. The library describes this as is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to meet up and practice their Irish in a social atmosphere, and to meet other Irish speakers at the same time.

The conversational group is suitable for adults of all levels, no matter what level of Irish you have, you are more than welcome to join us! group meets weekly on Wednesday, 5.30pm.

All Portlaoise Library events are free of charge and all are welcome to join.

