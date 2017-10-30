'Spuds and Spakes' stories and song night in Laois

Rathdowney 'Spake Spinners' in association with Rathdowney Library present 'Spuds and Spakes' in Rathdowney Library in November.

The evening of storytelling and song with the Kilkenny Seanachaí Jim Maher, Rathdowney troubadour John Keegan, Offaly storyteller Frank Bergin, Durrow banjo player Oisin Conroy.

Other storytellers and singers include Fear an Tí - Michael Creagh.

Colcannon and sausages will be served. No alcohol.

'Spuds and Spakes' takes place on Thursday 23rd November 8pm to 10.15pm.

Adults €10. Youngsters €5. Free raffle. No pre-booking or tickets. Pay at the door.