Laois artist in national spotlight at Art Source

A Laois-based artist who decided to pursue art full-time after a visually-impaired man envisioned a sea horse for the first time through her textured work, will exhibit at Ireland’s premier art fair Art Source at the RDS from November 10-12.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest art show, which will also give Irish art lovers the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis.

Among these will be Honor Hales, from Esker Hills, Portlaoise, who has been described as a spiritual artist because of her Celtic imagery and channels of energy in her paintings.

Her textured work of mixed enamels on canvas and glass led to her Eureka moment to leave a career of graphic design and concentrate full-time on art.

“My paintings feel almost like Braille and I remember one day a blind man ‘seeing’ the shape of a sea horse for the first time because he felt my painting,” she said.

“That was a hugely emotional moment for both him and for me. It was one of the nicest things I’ve ever seen and it was a huge turning point in my career.”

Honor studied colour psychology in college and admits that shades strongly influence her paintings in addition to Celtic mythology.

This year’s Art Source sold out in record time and features over 130 contemporary artists and 20 Irish and international galleries gathering together to showcase painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

There is a huge emphasis on visitor involvement at Art Source, and this year the show features interactive oil and resin painting demonstrations and there are free children’s art workshops for under 12s.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 10-12, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free only if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday November 10, 11am-9pm, Saturday November 11, 10am-6pm, Sunday November 12, 10am-6pm.