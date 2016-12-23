Building industry issues Christmas appeal to tradespeople from Laois to come back home to work

Construction Industry Federation’s Jobs website aimed at getting Laois tradesmen who are working abroad to stay home this Christmas as salaries in industry increasing

cifjobs.ie targeting the Diaspora from Laois and other Irish counties to fill 112,000 jobs required up to 2020 as activity in the regions expected to grow

The Construction Industry Federation has launched a website featuring career opportunities in the construction industry. Demand for skills is outstripping supply and Hays Recruitment’s recent salary guide reporting that those with experience in the sector seeing salary increases of 10%.

Another report commissioned by the CIF, (Demand for Skills in Construction to 2020) and carried out by DKM economic consultants, states that construction activity can sustain an additional 112,000 jobs up to 2020 with an estimated €19 billion worth of projects in the pipeline in 2017.

The website features jobs with leading construction companies and is aimed to show those returning home for Christmas that their skills are in demand. DKM estimated that the Irish industry will require up to 2020 in the region of:

15,200 electricians

7, 800 bricklayers

11,800 plumbers

30,800 carpenters and joiners

13,900 plasters/Floor and tilers

9,400 painters and decorators

9,600 managers

18,100 operatives

27,600 general labourers

Director General of the CIF, Tom Parlon stated;

“The construction industry is growing strongly across all our sectors and trades. We are asking Irish people with construction experience who have left Ireland to consider returning to take up a role in construction. There is sufficient work in the pipeline to require about another 112,000 jobs up to 2020 and beyond.

"The Government’s will likely expand the €43billion Capital Programme in 2017, the Rebuilding Ireland Strategy envisages an annual output of 25,000 houses per year by 2020 and the demand for specialist buildings related to FDI is increasing. So, there is a basis for people to build strong careers in construction here in Ireland.

"The recent Hays Recruitment Salary guide showed that salaries are on the increase and approaching those levels of Canada, Australia and the US for those with experience particularly in QS, architecture, building services and increasingly the trades. The CIF is attempting to ensure there are sufficient skilled employees by engaging in several initiatives. We’re working with the Education and Training Boards (ETBs) to upskill those on the live register with construction experience. We’re attracting young people into the industry by highlighting the modern globalised careers available. Finally, we’re trying to get the positive news about the industry and Ireland in general to those in the diaspora to attract them back. Cifjobs.ie will highlight the jobs available in our member companies and allow potential candidates to engage directly with Ireland’s leading construction companies.”

The CIF is partnering with a number of organisations such as DKM consultants, Hays Recruitment Ireland, ICDS Recruitment, Back4Good.ie and the CIF’s Pension Administration Services to inform Irish emigrants of the opportunities in Ireland.