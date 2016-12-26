Lyrath Estate Hotel Raises €1,725.60 for Jack & Jill Foundation

Lyrath Estate Hotel has proudly raised €1,725.60 in aid of Jack & Jill.

The donation is as a result of a charity raffle held at the Roz Purcell Afternoon of Style event, which was hosted at the hotel on Sunday, 27th November, by former Miss Ireland and celebrity food blogger, Roz Purcell. This contribution raised by Lyrath Estate Hotel will provide 107 hours of much needed home nursing care to the 11 Jack & Jill families currently living in Kilkenny.

Speaking3 of the contribution, Peter Wilson, general manager at Lyrath Estate said “We are delighted to present Jack & Jill foundation with this cheque following such generous contributions from guests at the recent Afternoon of Style event held at the estate. It is important to us as a business in Kilkenny to support local charities and the community as best we can, we hope this contribution can help play a small part in assisting Jack & Jill in all the great work that they do for families in need, here in Kilkenny.”

