Kia Optima SW proves versatile, spacious and frugal

You may not have seen or heard much about the Optima, it is Kia’s offering in the family saloon class and its very good!

As a result its popularity is rapidly growing as buyers become more aware of what it offers.

With the expansion of the range to include an estate version we will see more of them on our roads. The SW or Sport wagon is Kia’s first foray into the D segment Tourer class.

Its nearest and most obvious rival comes from Hyundai in the shape of the i40 and of course both cars share many components from platforms to engines as Hyundai actually own Kia.

I have been road testing it to see how it stacks up.

Two versions a re available, an EX or EXS both are powered by the same 1.7 litre turbo diesel.

I really like the bold lines and sharp angles. In short this is a very good looking car and it drew many admiring glances.

So top marks for style and presence on the road.It is definitely one of the better looking estates around.

The interior looks equally impressive. The layout of the dashboard is very good with the centrally mounted screen neatly incorporated into the design. I like the driving position and the cabin feels well put together.

The list of standard specification on the EX model is truly endless so I will not detail all here but highlights include, cornering lights, park assist with an excellent reversing camera, cruise control, multi function steering wheel, voice activation, Bluetooth, auto lights, auto wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror, climate control, automatic de-fog system, air conditioned storage box, full leather trim, Aux port, USB port, an excellent sound system, and so much more. Safety is to the fore with multiple airbags, ESP, ISOFIX, deadlocks, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Stability control and so on.

In short you will want for nothing in the new Optima SW.

Accomadation is superb with masses of head and legroom both front and rear. The load area is equally roomy with 552 litres of cargo space and 40.20.40 split fold rear seats.

The 1.7D engine produces 141 bhp and CO2 is 1113g/km. Annual road tax is just €200.00.

On the economy front it burned just 6.8 litres of diesel per 100km which is very impressive for a car of this size.

I found overall performance to be very good with plenty of mid range punch for safe overtaking. I enjoyed driving it!

Overall the car rides and handles very well. Kia seem to have improved things in this department too as a result the new Optima SW is a very nice car to drive.

In the handling department it proves very stable and neutral with of course a host of electronic aids to help if you overcook it.

Refinement levels are high, this proves a very quiet car in which to travel with little or no wind, engine or tyre noise.

Prices start at €29,950 for the EX and €31,195 for the top of the range EXS.

Overall I must say that the new Optima SW proves to be a very impressive package indeed.

With a top line specification, a winning design, good performance and economy, loads of room and an attractive price tag its hard to see why you might choose something else.

Add in the fact that it comes with a comprehensive 7 year bumper to bumper warranty and it seems like a no brainer as they say these days.

I can give the new Optima SW my highest recommendation.

Visit the local Kia Dealership - Downey's Dublin Road Portlaoise.