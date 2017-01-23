Spring training at the Local Enterprise Office

The Local Enterprise Office is a first stop shop for all your business needs, providing business information, advisory services and enterprise support.

Commencing in February we are offering a wide range of high quality training courses scheduled for Spring 2017 to assist businesses in upskilling in areas such as Sales, Marketing, Social Media, Financial Management and Business Planning.

All courses are delivered by professional trainers to a very high standard and are heavily subsidised by the Local Enterprise Office.

Our Spring 2017 Training Brochure contains a wide variety of programmes for start up and developing enterprises.

During the year we run various other events including seminars, enterprise week, networking events and specialised events for enterprises.

We would recommend that you subscribe to our mailing list to keep abreast of all events.

This can be done through our website www.localenterprise.ie/laois An ezine newsletter is sent to everyone on our mailing list on a monthly basis which outlines all up-to-date information.

The Start your own Business course is ideal for anyone with a business idea and are unsure as to how to develop the idea into a business plan.

The programme will provide you with the skills, management tools and expertise in making the right decisions, planning and organising effectively.

This is a 10 evening programme which will guide you through the various aspects of starting and running a business.

We also offer a number of financial management courses such as SAGE Computerised Accounts which will provide participants with the knowledge to use SAGE Line 50 accounts to record their business transactions and extract relevant management reports to run their business more effectively.

This 10 morning course will start on the 7th February.

A Basic Book keeping course will take place on the 9th March which is suitable for individuals with very little or no book keeping experience and who are interested in acquiring the necessary skills to maintain a manual book keeping system for a small business.

Our one day Costing and Pricing your Product or Service course will inform participants in methods to develop and adapt a suitable costing and pricing model for their business.

The four day Social Media Bootcamp course will start on the 8th February and will assist businesses in up skilling with regard to social media tools such as editing marketing videos, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook advertising and blogging.

‘Snapchat to Boost your Business’ is a half day course and will provide detailed knowledge about how businesses of any size and in any sector can Snapchat as part of a successful marketing strategy.

Through narrated video, images, step-by-step instructions and many real-life examples, participants will learn how to use and master the Snapchat mobile app.

Other IT courses offered by the Local Enterprise Office this Spring are a 3 day programme ‘Design and Build your own Website’; ‘Digital Marketing for the Small Business’ and a one day course on ‘Eight Free Google Tools a Business should be using’.

We are also offering a new course this term – a half day programme on ‘Your Business in the Cloud’ which will give an introduction to the Cloud Office and an overview of the main enterprise apps available to businesses.

Due to its success in 2016 our ‘Introduction to Lean Manufacturing’ course will run again this term, as it provides participants with an excellent understanding of the concept of Lean Manufacturing.

The course is designed to encourage participants to adopt lean business

For further details on all our Spring training courses, please visit our website www.localenterprise.ie/laois or contact us at 057 866 1800