Laois students are scholars in Carlow IT

Local scholars were amongst 31 students awarded academic scholarships at a ceremony at Institute of Technology Carlow.

Now in its 13th year, the Institute’s academic scholarship initiative awards an academic scholarship to those students who have attained at least 400 points in their leaving certificate and are now undertaking degree programmes across Institute of Technology Carlow’s various faculties.

Academic scholars from eleven counties were joined by their parents and a second-level school representative for the occasion.

Pictured in the photo to the right are the Laois students who were awarded schoolarships.

From left: Richard Hitchcock who attended St. Mary’s CBS, Portlaoise (Higher Certificate in Science in Physiology and Health Science); Megan Boyce, who attended Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise (Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Applied Social Studies – Professional Social Care); Peter Dunne, who attended Mountrath Community School (Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Product Design Innovation); Leah Coonan, who attended Presentation College Askea (Bachelor of Science in Biosciecnes) ; Craig Burke (Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering) and Kevin Barrett (Bachelor of Business (Honours) in Business with Law), who both attended Colaiste Chluain na Sli, Clonsalee. They are pictured with, from left: Institute of Technology Carlow Registrar David Denieffe; Dr. Patricia Mulcahy, President of Institute of Technology Carlow and Cormac O’Toole, Vice-President for Corporate Affairs, Institute of Technology Carlow.

A further 81 students were awarded sports scholarships at a separate ceremony for their exceptional sporting ability.