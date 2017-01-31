Value your jewellery in Portlaoise so you can have peace of mind if thieves strike

Do you have an antique ring or some jewellery that is a family heirloom and you always thought it was valuable but you never felt it was worth getting insured?

Well you'll be able to get an value at a Jewellery Valuation Day thanks to Gerry Browne Jewellers this week.

Gerry and his team have Padraic Lavin, Registered Valuer, on board for the day to put a price on those valuables. apart from valuation, Gerry says there is a very practical reason to have jewellery valued.

"We have seen too many robberies of jewellery and have discovered that people are not insuring their valuables correctly. You may have peace of mind knowing you have added your jewellery to your insurance policy, but if you can’t prove that you actually owned the item you are claiming for, the insurance company will be slow to pay out.

"Get it valued professionally, and in the event of an unfortunate robbery, you will have a no questions settlement from your insurance company," said Gerry.

Top Tips – in the meantime, keep all receipts for any valuables you ever buy. Photograph yourself wearing these items. This will help with your claim.

The Valuation Day takes place next Friday 3rd February at Gerry Browne Jewellers.



