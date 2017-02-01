The search is on for Laois' ‘Heroes’

Business membership organisation, Guaranteed Irish is calling on the individuals and businesses in Laois to get involved in their Guaranteed Irish ‘Hero’ Awards which recognise the work of people who have been ambassadors for Ireland both at home and abroad.

People are invited to nominate their heroes in the areas of sport, science, music, technology and food through the Guaranteed Irish website or by using #GIhero on Twitter.

The official launch of the awards took place today where Artist Maser received the first of six ‘Hero’ Awards for his contributions to contemporary Irish art. The award ceremony took place at his new mural on The Tara Building; a multi display space, for creatives and start-ups on Tara Street, Dublin 2.

CEO of Guaranteed Irish, Brid O'Connell said, “I am absolutely delighted to launch the Guaranteed Irish 'Hero’ Awards and give recognition to those who have been advocates for Ireland both at home and abroad. Maser is a true ambassador for Ireland and for contemporary Irish art, so it is with great pleasure that we name him as the very first Guaranteed Irish Hero today.

“Throughout 2017 we will be championing six exceptional individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to creating a better Ireland through: jobs, community and provenance, across six categories: art, sport, science, music, technology and food. It is through their innovations and sheer hard work that they have boosted Ireland's reputation, both nationally and internationally, and here at Guaranteed Irish, we want to recognise that."

The remaining Guaranteed Irish Heroes will be awarded throughout 2017, following a public nominations process. Members of the public are being asked to nominate individuals across the following categories: sport, science, music, technology and food. An outside panel of experts in each field will review a shortlist and decide the Guaranteed Irish Hero for that category.

"These awards are a great opportunity to commend someone who you consider to be a Guaranteed Irish Hero." continued Brid O'Connell "We're calling on businesses and individuals in Offaly to get involved and put forward names of anyone who has demonstrated a real commitment to creating a better Ireland through: jobs, community and provenance across: sport, science, music, technology and food."

The next Guaranteed Irish Hero will be awarded in March for their contributions to sport, with the remaining Heroes to be announced every two months following: science in May, music in July, technology in September and food in November.

To get involved and to nominate your Guaranteed Irish Hero, simply log on to:

www.guaranteedirish.ie/how-to-nominate-your-hero/ or you can nominate and follow the campaign across social media with the dedicated hashtag: #GIhero