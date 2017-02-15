The Pantry shortlisted for 'Best Cafe' Award

The Pantry in Portlaoise has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Café in Laois’ award at the prestigious Restaurant Awards of Ireland 2017.

This is the second year in a row that the popular Main Stree café has received a nomination and comes hot on the heels of a Georgina Campbell recommendation which was bestowed on the café in January of this year.

Asked about the award nomination, the owners, Ladonna McCartan and Mark Healy said that they were delighted to be selected as one of six cafes in Laois for this award.

They thanked their customers for the time they took to show their support of The Pantry and indeed other eateries in the county, which serves to encourage Laois into the ‘foodie limelight’ a little more.

Ladonna and Mark wish to pay particular tribute to the ability and dedication of their team there and promise to continue delivering the widest selection of tasty home-made food in Portlaoise.