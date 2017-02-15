The Celebrating Celebrant of Laois!

After attending a friend’s civil wedding ceremony and seeing how poorly prepared the celebrant was, Will Flanagan decided he could do better.

“There was a definite lack of sincerity expressed by the celebrant,” Will told the Leinster Express. “She seemed disinterested and detached, like she didn’t really care. My friends deserved better!”

Originally from Derrylamogue, Co. Laois, Will decided his affable personality along with experience in acting and public speaking provided the perfect foundation for a career as a celebrant.

Will, who hails from a farm, embarked on a training course with the Irish Institute of Celebrants, where he, and fellow course mates formed Alternative Weddings Ireland, a group whose common goal is to help couples create the wedding of their dreams.

Also a teacher in Dublin, Will sailed through his assessment in January 2017 and is now an accredited celebrant. He is fully qualified to help with weddings, vow renewals, naming ceremonies and also funerals.

“If you’re looking for help with choosing the perfect readings, heartfelt vows or music that will make your wedding unforgettable, I’m here to help,” he said.

Wedding ceremonies appeal to everyone and couples like to add those special touches that make their celebration personal. This is where Will works his magic. He says he ensures that the little things that matter to a couple’s beliefs, stories and personalities, are included.

“I’ll bring sincerity, joy and humour to your wedding day. Guaranteed!” Will declared.

Those of us who are married might recall how, prior to our wedding day, discussions revolved around venues, catering, dates, rings, clothes and so on.

In all likelihood, the ‘heart and soul’ of the day, namely the celebration, was overlooked. Imagine then, having a dedicated professional like Will, whose sole task is to help you, the couple, channel energy into that one, very special aspect.

“Ireland is a magical place and there’s a whole lot of mysticism in some of the ancient rites and rituals celebrated here,” says Will. “To give you an example, we have the Celtic knot fasting ritual, which is where the term ‘tying the knot’ comes from. Imagine entwining a couple’s hands with traditional burlap and ribbons that they’ve chosen for the occasion. How romantic is that”?

Will's parents still live on the family farm in Laois. He splits my time between there and Dublin where he works Monday - Friday as a secondary school teacher in Dalkey.

If you and your significant other long to experience a truly memorable ceremony, why not contact Will to help make it happen. You can find him on www.weddingsbywill.org or the Alternative Weddings Ireland website http://alternativeweddingsireland.com/