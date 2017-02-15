ICSA to discuss agriculture post-Brexit at AGM

The ICSA meet with Minister Michael Creed in Portlaoise last year

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed will be the guest speaker at the AGM and annual conference of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), which will take place at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise this Thursday evening, February 16.

The conference open session will commence at 5.30pm.

 The theme for this year’s conference is agriculture in a post-Brexit world.

 