ICSA to discuss agriculture post-Brexit at AGM
The ICSA meet with Minister Michael Creed in Portlaoise last year
The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed will be the guest speaker at the AGM and annual conference of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), which will take place at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise this Thursday evening, February 16.
The conference open session will commence at 5.30pm.
The theme for this year’s conference is agriculture in a post-Brexit world.
