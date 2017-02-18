Laois Women talk business

Laois Enterprising Women’s Network (LEWN) held their first meeting of 2017 on Wednesday, 8th February.

Honor Deevy, Local Enterprise Office, addressed a packed audience and outlined the different business supports available to female entrepreneurs through the LEO office.

She also announced details of the upcoming "Fuelling Ambition Roadshow" to be held in Portlaoise on April 25th.

Enterprise Ireland, the Government agency responsible for helping businesses to start up and scale, and Network Ireland, the leading networking organisation for women in business in Ireland, will join forces to organise nationwide Roadshows targeting female entrepreneurs.

The ‘Fuelling Ambition’ Roadshows will encourage female entrepreneurs, or those considering starting their own business, to be braver and more ambitious in their plans for growth and success. The objective is to encourage and support female entrepreneurs to maximise their full potential on the road to business success.

A workshop on 'How to Dress for Business' was delivered by Maria Macklin, House of Colour Ireland and generated a lot of discussion and questions.

Some of the Laois business women that attended the event included Helen Gee, G’s Gourmet Jams who will appear on RTE television on Wednesday February 15th on Nevin Maguire’s Irish Food Trails programme; Trudy Earls who has recently launched a new company “Experiencing Laois”, a website providing information on what to do in Co. Laois; Alison McEvoy of AAMcEvoy Kidswear who recently launched her range of children’s clothing and was a runner up in the Best Business Idea in the recent Laois Best Young Entrepreneur competition. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday March 29th. For more information on joining call LEO Laois on 057-8661800 or Margaret on 087-2588918 or email hdeevy@laoiscoco.ie or info@extensivepr.ie