GVM properties for auction

Killeigh Land Auction of C.133.5 Acres

A wonderful C.133.5 acres of prime land with beautiful elevated views of the surrounding countryside has just arrived on the market at Killeenmore and Aughanrush, Killeigh, Tullamore.

The area surrounding this prime parcel boasts some fine agricultural holdings of land, however, this is one of the stand out parcels to come for sale in Killeigh in quite some time according to Auctioneers, Peter Scully and Gordon Cobbe of GVM Auctioneers, Tullamore.

This prime holding is to be offered for sale in four separate lots.

The first lot comprising of C.48.5 acres boasts approximately 1.1 miles of road frontage and slopes upwards from the road to beautiful elevated views of the surrounding area.

It’s said by locals ‘The land is that good that it doesn’t need drains’.

This block of land is currently laid out in grass.

The second lot to be offered for sale comprises of C.2.5 acres again with a roadside location and elevated views.

This parcel may be ideal for a dwelling (subject to planning approval).

The third lot comprises of C.82.5 of prime arable land currently in tillage and laid out in one block.

Again this area would be noted for its free draining fertile soils.

Due to the gentle sloping nature of this block of land again there are some wonderful elevated views of the surrounding countryside to be seen from it.

This parcel is located just C.1.5km North East of Killeigh village.

The fourth lot will comprise of the entire.

The auction is expected to be well attended and will take place at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore (unless previously sold) on the 24th March at 3pm.

Prime Residential farm near Ballinagar

Someone looking for a residential holding might be interested to learn that C.21 acres of prime land and a bungalow dwelling on C.0.5 acres is to be offered for sale by public auction at Toberleheen, Ballinagar, Tullamore.

This excellent quality land is located just 2km from the village of Ballinagar, Co. Offaly and just 9km from Tullamore.

This residential farm is being offered for sale in three lots.

The first lot comprises of a 4 bedroom bungalow on C.0.5 acres with landscaped garden. The second lot will comprise of C.21 acres of prime agricultural land with sheds.

The third lot will comprise of the entire. Auctioneers Peter Scully and Gordon Cobbe of GVM Auctioneers Tullamore explained that this is a particularly attractive property as it encompasses everything one would need to start of their own farming enterprise.

This prime residential farm will be offered for sale by public auction on Friday 10th March 2017 at 3pm in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore.

All enquires are through sole selling agents GVM Auctioneers Tullamore.