Clement Herron properties

The Hermitage, Portlaoise

Detached House - 4 Beds - 2 Baths - €219,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are delighted to bring to the market this detached property located in the popular Hermitage estate.

The Hermitage is a popular residential development located just off the Borris Road.

This 4 bedroom detached bungalow is located adjacent to the secondary school campus . The property is in good condition throughout with fitted kitchen, gas heating, PVC double glazed windows, attractive front and rear garden.

Kilbride, Emo

Detached House - 5 Beds - 5 Baths - €550,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are pleased to welcome to the market this beautiful contemporary house in a lovely setting.

The house (c. 4000 sq ft.) was built in the last ten years and is well presented.

The reception rooms and principal bedrooms are well proportioned and full of light with impressive views of the surrounding countryside. The house is very private and is surrounded by lawns and gardens accessed via electronic security gates.

This impressive property comprises of 5 large double bedrooms (two ensuite), 4 reception rooms, main bathroom, two guest toilets, kitchen, large utility room, & office. There is also a self contained granny flat/studio to the rear of the property approx 1100 sq ft.

Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory

Detached House - 5 Beds - 4 Baths - €235,000

Clement Herron real estate is pleased to welcome this detached property on a large approx 1 acre site located on the main street of Borris- in-Ossory.

This property has been divided into two houses. House 1 is a three bedroom house and three bathrooms and house 2 is a two bedroom house and three bathrooms. This property will make a fine family home or an investment property. Please call to arrange a viewing.

Ardan Glas, Portlaoise

Detached House - 5 Beds - 4 Baths - €265,000

Clement Herron Real Estate presents this stunning 5 bedroom home in the very popular estate of Ardan Glas within easy access to Portlaoise Town Centre. Superbly located just off the Mountrath Road in a most popular residential development, within walking distance to schools, shops and all other amenties.

Boasting many fine extras including superb decor, feature fitted kitchen, attractive dining area, 5 bedrooms, 3 reception rooms, 4 bathrooms, Large Kitchen, Dining Room, Sitting Room, Utility Room and Attached Garage.

The property is in excellent condition throughout, oil fired central heating, double glazed pvc windows, water softener, staira stairs to floored attic.

Park Upper, Stradbally

Detached House - 3 Beds - 3 Baths - €270,000

Clement Herron Real Estate is delighted to introduce this fantastic family home to the sales market.

This beautiful home boasts panoramic views of the Laois countryside, and is within five minutes of the town of Portlaoise and the village of Stradbally and minutes away from the rock of dunamase.

This home is finished to an extremely high standard, it comprises of three large double bedrooms 2 with ensuites, and the attic is prepared for conversion this is divided into three rooms and is plumbed and fitted for a wc. The property also boasts duel heating and large garage/workshop.

It is set on a large site of 1.4 acres.

Please call to arrange a viewing of this fantastic property.