Local Enterprise Office Laois announces plans for 'Local Enterprise Week' in March

14,500 small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs expected to attend over 380 events during Local Enterprise Week in March.

The Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Ms. Mary Mitchell O’ Connor T.D. has welcomed plans by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) to host more than 380 inspiring events around the country for an estimated 14,500 start-ups, aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners during Local Enterprise Week 2017.

The focus of Local Enterprise Week is to increase awareness of the range of LEO supports and services available to micro and small enterprises.

Running from March 5th to 10th, all 31 LEOs, including LEO Laois will be celebrating Local Enterprise Week with a range of events for start-ups, aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in their area.

Entrepreneurs of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in workshops, seminars, advice clinics and one-to-one mentoring in areas such as: starting a business, how to turn social media leads into sales, figuring out your finances, growing a business through sales and marketing, intellectual property, and being Brexit-ready.

Highlights of Local Enterprise Week in Laois are expected to include:

- Kickstart your Business in 2017 One-to-one Mentoring clinic 6th March 10am – 4pm Local Enterprise Office, Portlaoise

- Get your Business Brexit Ready – InterTrade Ireland event (Midlands) 7th March The Radisson Hotel Athlone 8am – 9.30am

- Get Social Media Savvy – One-to-One Mentoring 10am – 4pm Local Enterprise Office

- Student Enterprise Awards County Final event 8th March Portlaoise Heritage Hotel 9.30am

-Starting Your Own Business – The Challenges and Rewards with speaker Kelly Ging, Kelly Lou Cakes and Niamh Callinan, SME Automation Specialist AIB on Electronic services – hosted by AIB Bank 8th March 2pm – 4pm The Killeshin Hotel

- Celebrating International Women’s Day with Laois Enterprising Women’s Network ‘'From Likes To Leads - How To Turn Your Social Media Into Sales' 8th March 8pm-10pm The Killeshin Hotel

- Portlaoise Enterprise Centre – Open Day 8th March 2pm – 5pm Portlaoise Enterprise Centre

- Top Tips for Marketing – One to One Mentoring Clinic 9th March 10am – 4pm Portarlington Enterprise Centre

- An Overview of Intellectual Property 9th March 2pm – 4pm Local Enterprise Office Laois

Local Enterprise Week officially kicks-off on Sunday, March 5th with the national final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition in Google Headquarters in Dublin.

IBYE, which is an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland, achieved an unprecedented number of entries across all 31 LEOs with more than 1,800 young people competing for the €2 million IBYE investment fund.

Local Enterprise Office Laois is represented in the IBYE competition by Francis Cosgrave, Sonrimor Ltd. Best Business Idea Category, Alan Meredith, Alan Meredith Studio, Best Start up Business Category and Kelly Ging, Kelly Lou Cakes, Best Established Business Category. Kelly Ging, Kelly Lou Cakes is also going on to represent Laois in the National Finals on March 5th in Google Headquarters.

Welcoming the extensive range of events planned by the LEOs for Local Enterprise Week, Minister Mitchell O’ Connor said:

“I am very impressed with the comprehensive programme of events organised by the LEOs for Local Enterprise Week 2017.

“I would encourage every start-up and small business owner to make it their business to check out and participate in the events taking place in their locality.

“It is important that anyone starting or growing a business is fully aware of the extensive range of enterprise supports that are available to them.

“As set out in the Action Plan for Jobs, 2017, I also want to encourage more micro and small businesses to grow international sales and diversify into Europe and beyond. The LEOs are the first-stop-shop on hand to help entrepreneurs and small business owners embark on this journey.”

Evelyn Reddin of the Local Enterprise Office Laois said that Local Enterprise Week was the ideal ‘shop window’ to show the wide range of supports on offer to start-ups, sole traders and small businesses in Laois.

She said: “Local Enterprise Week, which takes place from March 5th to 10th, is a collaboration on a local and national scale between LEOs, local business communities, Government Departments, other units within Local Authorities, and State support agencies.

“We hope these events will inspire and motivate hundreds of entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs in Laois. Small businesses continue to be the backbone of our local economy, with huge potential to grow and create jobs.”

Details for all events can be found at www.localenterprise.ie/laois or contact 057 86 61800 and Local Enterprise Office Laois are strongly advising businesses to book well in advance.