Abbeyleix butcher to represent Ireland at World Butchers Challenge

An Abbeyleix butcher is set to represent Ireland in the World Butchers Challenge.

Abbeyleix butcher Mark Williams will be part of Team Ireland at the World Butchers Challenge in 2018.

Mark opened his shop Williams’ Butchers in 2014 and comes from a long line of butchers, with his father, grandfather and great grandfather all in the trade.

“It’s a huge honour, I am very proud to be part of a team to represent Ireland,” he said. “It’s a great achievement for myself and my family and I’d really like to thank our customers and the people of Abbeyleix who have dropped in over the last few days to congratulate me and wish me well.”

Williams Butchers’ is a proud member of Butchery Excellence Ireland, based in Aughnacloy County Tyrone, which was developed to help butchers across the country keep on top of changes to legislation, food safety, food labelling, new product development, personal development, training and marketing.

The World Butchers Challenge will be held for its first time in Belfast next year, and it is expected that over ten global teams will take part in the 2018 event, including teams from Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand.