Thousands of Job Opportunities at Next Week’s Career Zoo

There will be a range of job opportunities for candidates from Laois highlighted at next week’s Career Zoo, Ireland’s premier career event.

A number of companies from across the country such as: Jet.com, BMS, Amgen, PTC, Qualtrics, PwC, Aspira, Sanofi Genzyme and Paris-based company, Criteo will be attending Career Zoo looking to fill positions across a number of sectors, such as technology, biotech and professional services.

Speaking in advance of the event, Jackie Slattery, Director of Career Zoo, said:“In the wake of Brexit, meanwhile, Ireland will become the sole English-speaking country in the EU. With our excellent track record in sectors such as tech, biopharma and financial services, employers here will be well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities that presents," she added.

Career Zoo takes place Saturday, March 11 at the Convention Centre, Dublin. The event takes place twice each year at The Convention Centre Dublin. It attracts leading tech employers and over 7,000 attendees each time.

In addition to leading employers, next week’s line-up will include panel discussions focused on topics such as the Internet of Things (IoT), future tech, machine learning, big data and BioTech. There will also be coding workshops, hacks, a series of talks on promoting diversity in tech and a ‘Game of Threats’ cyber security workshop.

Admission to the event is free, and to register, go to www.careerzoo.ie.

