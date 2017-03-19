Clement Herron Portlaoise has wide choice of homes to suit a range of tastes and needs

Oak Manor, Ballacollig, Mountmellick

Semi-Detached House - 3 Beds - 3 Baths

€150,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are pleased to introduce this fine family home in show house condition thoughout.

The property consists of sitting room, kitchen\diner, 3 large bedrooms, one with an en-suite, main bathroom and guest w.c..

The property is located on the Portarlington Road out of Mountmellick, and just 10 minutes from Portlaoise. The property is in a nice quite cul-de-sac and not overlooked at the front.

A viewing of this property is required in order to see how much care and style it has to offer. Please contact CHRE for more information on 085 800 9000.

Priory Green, St. Raphaels, Celbridge, Co. Kildare

Semi-Detached House - 4 Beds - 3 Baths

€340,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are pleased to introduce you to this four bedroom semi-detached house with gas fired central heating in well established area.

The property comprises briefly of an entrance hall, kitchen with dining area, separate dining room off kitchen with patio doors to rear, sitting room, tongued and grooved wooden floors and fitted wardrobes throughout the four bedrooms with main bedroom en-suite.

Family bathroom has a T90 electric shower.

Viewing is highly advised, please call CHRE to arrange a viewing at 086 800 9000

Geashill, Tullamore

0.25 Acre Site

€50,000

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to welcome to the market his "ready to go" site in the village of Geashill for a 1,650 sq ft detached house has no restrictions, is covered by the old building regulations. The ESB connection is paid, ducting is in, sewer and storm are connected.

Water is on site. Eircom connection has ducting in. Street lighting is on site. Rising walls and finished flooring are complete.

First fix plumbing is complete. Road base course tarmacadam are down. Foot paths are complete.

Also full planning for a garage. Please contact CHRE for more details on 085 800 9000

0.114 Ha Site, Carbury, Co. Kildare

0.281 Acre Site

€55,000

Clement Herron Real Estate is pleased to welcome to the market this c. 0.114ha site. Water and septic tank are on site. Clear lines of vision on road off R403.

Subject to F.P.P. Ideal site for many different purposes. Contact Clement Herron Real Estate for more information on 085 800 9000