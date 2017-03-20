Great interest in Port land, reports Matt Dunne

Matt Dunne Auctioneer reports he already has dispatched 100 brochures in relation to the forthcoming auction of the late Tommy McDonnell Esq. land at Ballymorris, Portarlington.

“It’s very seldom’, says Matt ‘that a “townie” gets an opportunity to buy a small bit of land within walking distance of the town at a realistic price.”

This small farm comprising of a 4 bed bungalow and 39 acres is fragmented and is being offered for sale in its natural divisions.

Lot 1: Bungalow on 1.5 acres. Acc. 4 bed, living room, kitchen / dining, bathroom. Garage. Mature gardens. 1 acres pony paddock to rear. (House needs some modernising). Guide price €110,000

Lot 2: c. 4.8 acres. Extensive road frontage. Good grazing land. Adjoining lot 1. Mains water.

Guide Price €25,000

Lot 3: c. 4.23 acres. Extensive road & laneway frontage , ideal for a house subject to PP. Mains water.

Guide Price €25,000

Lot 4: 3.3 acres ‘Kearney’s Lough’. Rectangular shaped field in permanent pasture with extensive road frontage. Only a 5 minute walk from town.

Guide Price €25,000

Lot 5:c. 12.2 acres plus Farmyard, situated beside Lot 1. Excellent agricultural land in permanent pasture. Some frontage onto the R419. The farmyard comprises of 3 span hay shed with lean-to, cattle crush and some wintering facilities. ESB & mains water available.

Guide Price €100,000

Lot 6: c. 5.5 acres (adjoining Lot 5) Excellent arable land with c. 300 metres frontage onto the Canal Road. Ideal for houses subject to obtaining planning permission from LCC. Guide Price €60,000

Lot 7: The entire of lot 5 & 6, namely the farmyard on 17.7 acres

Lot 8: C. 8 acres For Sale by Private Treaty. Good agricultural land with frontage onto the River Barrow. Lane access off main road. The land is currently in scrub / trees. Title questionable. Further details from the Auctioneer.

Open to offers