Public and private sector in Laois urged to sign up to Workplace Wellbeing Day

Employers in Laois are being urged to sign up for Ireland’s third National Workplace Wellbeing Day at the end of March.

Last year over companies of all sizes from across the public and private sectors participated in the annual event which aims to improve employee wellbeing through promoting better exercise and nutrition in the workplace.

There is no restriction on the size or type of place of work or whether it the employers are the state or in business.

New research shows that only a quarter of workers in Ireland take the recommended level of exercise for a healthy lifestyle each week.

Danny McCoy, CEO, Ibec said said all companies and employers can get involved.

“We're encouraging companies across the length and breadth of the country to mark Friday, 31st March with some healthy and fun workplace initiatives. No matter how big or small the event, a fitness class, a cookery demo, or a health check for example, the important thing is that it gets employees thinking about their health.

"The more adventurous can tackle the 'Lunchtime Mile' where staff run, jog or cycle one mile in the vicinity of the workplace. Here in Ibec we're hosting a healthy breakfast and walking the Lunchtime Mile, which promises to be a fun day for all involved.”

Employers are also being encouraged to enter the national Workplace Wellbeing Awards which will be announced on the day.

Further details of how companies can get involved in this year’s event are available here