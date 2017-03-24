NEW Crown Paints Decorating Centre for Portlaoise

Crown Decorating Centres have opened a brand new outlet at Conniberry Junction, Portlaoise.

The new centre has everything you require whatever the job, from domestic makeover to manufacturing or industrial maintenance.

Offering over 30,000 colours in a large range of finishes plus specialist coatings from the Crown, Sandtex, Sadolin and Macpherson brands. It also sells a large range of decorating accessories to complete your project requirements.

Located on Father Browne Avenue near O’Moore Park, the staff can guide you through all aspects of your project from advice on colour schemes to the best solutions and the correct finish.

Gary O’Neill is the local manager and ably assisted by Dorothy Clarke.

You can be sure of getting professional service and advice at the Crown Decorating Centre with quality products and solutions tailored to your needs.

So why not come down and chat to the team about any aspect of your upcoming decorating projects.