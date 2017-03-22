LOL stands for Ladies Only Lifting - an exclusive ladies gym in Laois

LOL (Ladies only Lifting) at Unit A13, National Enterprise Park, Clonminam is an exclusive and is the only Ladies Only Child Friendly Gym in Laois.

LOL was established by Yvonne Culleton from Portlaoise, a fitness professional who has worked in gym and weights training for up to eight years.

Yvonne specialises in strength and conditioning, and is a Kettlebell, a TRX and a Boxer Size instructor. She also holds a Diploma in Sports Nutrition.

Over three and a half years ago, Yvonne set up a beginners class in ladies weights at Kylekiproe industrial estate. The demand proved so great that Yvonne saw the need to expand the business.

The result is the LOL premises at the National Enterprise Park.

LOL is suitable for ladies of all fitness abilities, with a wide range of classes to suit everyone. The gym is child friendly, something Yvonne is very keen to emphasise.

Keen mothers can accommodate their children in a kids corner where they can play or watch TV, read or play on their tablets while their mums work up a sweat. Mothers can also breast feed their kids in the changing rooms.

Yvonne herself has four children, ranging in age from 6 to 13, so she is very aware of the needs of mothers.

LOL prides itself on the attention paid to every client. It caters for a wide range of classes, from Boxer Size to Ladies Fit Camp.

There are also HIIT classes (high intensive interval training). and Kettle Bell Classes. Teen classes are run on Saturdays and there are lunchtime classes during week days.

Pilates classes are also given, with an instructor in attendance. Also helping out is Janet Molyneaux, a Boxer Size instructor.

As well as classes there is a lot of personal, one to one training also provided, something which people can really reap the benefits of, says Yvonne.

This consists of a personalised training programme, a healthy food plan, one to one training, regular body analysis, and great teamwork between the trainer and client for guaranteed results.

LOL has changing rooms, lockers and a meeting area. Equipment ranges from treadmills and spin bikes to a free weight area.

Membership is reasonable and competitive.

Yvonne has recently started giving presentations in nutritional health as well. The first of these was held recently, and the proceeds went to the Coombe hospital.

LOL is open:

Monday - 8am - 2pm and 7pm - 9pm

Tuesday 8am - 2pm

Wednesday 8am- 2pm and 9pm - 9pm

Thursday 8am - 2pm and 6pm - 8pm

Friday, 8am - 2pm

Call 087 - 2313026