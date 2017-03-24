Great interest in Portarlington farm & BungaLow

Coming up for auction on March 28th in The Gandon Inn at 3pm is a bungalow plus farmyard on 39 acres Ballymorris, Portarlington, Co. Laois, just a mile outside the town.

Lot 1: Bungalow on 1.5 acres. Acc. 4 bed,1,300ft2. Ideal pony paddock. Guide price €110,000

Lot 2: c. 4.8 acres. Extensive road frontage. Good grazing land. Guide Price €25,000

Lot 3: c. 4.23 acres. Dual frontage onto road & laneway. Guide Price €25,000

Lot 4: 3.3 acres ‘Kearney’s Lough’, a short stroll from town. Guide Price €25,000

Lot 5:c. 12.2 acres plus Farmyard. Excellent agricultural land. Guide Price €100,000

Lot 6: c. 5.5 acres Canal Road. Excellent arable land with 300 metres frontage. Guide Price €60,000

Lot 7: Entire of lot 5 & 6.

Viewings by appointments can be made 7 days a week with Matt Dunne of Portarlington info@mattdunne.ie

or 057 86 23349.