73 acres of Clonbollogue land for sale on Kildare border

Matt Dunne, the Portarlington based Auctioneer, is instructed to sell 73 acres plus semi derelict residence Clonavoe, Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly.

The farm is located close to the Irish Parachute Club approximately 2 ½ miles outside Clonbullogue Village. ‘If this farm was located in Kildare’, says Matt Dunne, ‘the asking price would probably be €150,000 more’. The majority of the land can be described as excellent arable land, well drained & fenced. The presence of large mature hedges, giving natural shelter and the fact that there is mains water throughout the farm makes it ideal for fattening cattle.

The semi derelict residence is ideal for modernising or an extension. Adjacent to the main farm is an 8 acre field which can be purchased separately. The guide on this is only €45,000 or €5,000 per acre. 14 miles The Curragh, 19 miles Tullamore. For an appointment to view contact info@mattdunne.ie or 057 86 23349