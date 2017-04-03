Midlands One to Two Training Initiative launch

The four Midlands Local Enterprise Offices of Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath have joined forces to roll out an innovative new programme for solo entrepreneurs called The Midlands One to Two Training Initiative.

Designed to help sole traders or business people who have no employees, this programme will give these entrepreneurs the skills and support they need to help them grow their business and take on their first staff member.

The programme is being lead by business training company TalentPool who will deliver the four day workshops and work with each individual business on a one to one basis.

The managing director of TalentPool, a registered QQI provider, is Christine O’ Brien who is well known in the enterprise community and the author of many certified business programmes that are now used across Ireland.

Participants on this initiative will have access to highly skilled trainers and mentors with a wide range of different specialities so that they can gain the key skills and knowledge required for their business.

During the programme participants will get the opportunity to:

- Work with experts to assess where their business is currently

- Identify any concerns in taking on staff – ability to pay salary, HR and compliance issues etc

- Look at the potential areas of growth for their business with their own mentor.

- Learn the skills of recruitment, selection and managing staff to maximise their business potential.

- Decide the best strategies and formulate a practical plan for business growth.

- Access one to one mentoring to assist with the growth of their business.

- Learn how to promote and market their business effectively.

- Network with other business people in their locality.

The programme will be launched on March 29th at 6.30pm in the Tullamore Court Hotel and is free to attend.

Paula Fitzsimons of Going for Growth will be the guest speaker at the event.

The launch is designed to help potential participants find out what’s involved in programme.

The cost of the programme itself is just €150 which includes 4 full day workshops plus three individual mentoring sessions.

To find out more about the initiative visit www.onetotwo.ie or contact your Local Enterprise Office in Laois at www.localenterprise.ie/laois or contact 057 86 61800.