Laois companies can measure if they are #brexit ready online

Enterprise Ireland today launched the ‘Brexit SME Scorecard’, a new interactive online platform which can be used by companies in Laois and the rest of Ireland to self-assess their exposure to Brexit.

Based on answers supplied by the user, the Scorecard generates an immediate report which contains suggested actions and resources, and information on events for companies to attend, to prepare for Brexit.

By completing the online questionnaire, Enterprise Ireland says companies will be able to assess their preparedness under six key pillars - Business Strategy, Operations, Innovation, Sales and Marketing, Finance and People Management.

The tool is a starting point for SME management teams looking to develop an action plan to help mitigate risks and leverage opportunities which may arise from Brexit.

Enterprise Ireland will also provide funding up to the value of €5,000 to exporting clients to support the development of a business action plan. Enterprise Ireland says it will then work with these companies on a one-to-one basis to support the implementation of the plan.

As part of the #PrepareforBrexit campaign, Enterprise Ireland will run a series of Brexit events featuring expert speakers, throughout the country in May to promote the tool and encourage clients to prepare for Brexit.

Laois firms and members of the public concerned our with an interested in Brexit's impact are invited to a public meeting in Portlaoise next week hosted by Laois TD and Ministe for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan. The meeting takes place in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel at 8pm on Monday, April 10.

To complete the Brexit scorecard click here