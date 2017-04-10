Clement Herron Properties

Carmody Way, Fairgreen Village, Portlaoise

Terraced House - 3 Beds - 3 Baths €139,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are pleased to present this three bed terraced property located in Fairgreen Village.

The property comprises of a large entrance hall, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, downstairs w.c., three double bedrooms, bathroom and a large garden to the rear.

The house is in great condition and is ready to go immediately.

Viewing is recommended, please call 085 800 9000 to arrange a viewing.

Rossdarragh Glen, Portlaoise

End of Terrace House - 3 Beds - 3 Baths €145,000

Clement Herron Real Estate invite you to view this three bed end of terrace property set out over three floors.

Accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, downstairs w.c., bathroom, three double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, there is also a large enclosed rear garden.

Viewing of this property is recommended, please call 085 800 9000 to arrange a viewing.

The Hermitage, Portlaoise

Detached House - 4 Beds - 2 Baths €219,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are delighted to bring to the market this detached property located in the popular Hermitage estate.

The Hermitage is a popular residential development located just off the Borris Road.

This 4 bedroom detached bungalow is located adjacent to the secondary school campus.

The property is in good condition throughout with fitted kitchen, gas heating, PVC double glazed windows, and attractive front and rear gardens.

The accommodation comprises of sitting groom, kitchen/dining area, 4 bedrooms, [one ensuite] and a bathroom.

Viewing is recommended, please call 085 800 9000 to arrange a viewing.