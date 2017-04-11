Celebrate Easter with great food at Kelly's Steakhouse in Portlaoise

If you're looking to celebrate Easter with fantastic food Laois has several fine restaurants to choose from but you wont go far wrong by choosing Kelly's Steakhouse in the heart Portlaoise.

Kelly’s Steakhouse rose from the ashes of the Celtic Tiger when it reopened its doors in August 2016 after extensive renovation.

Now the popular Steakhouse, located just beside the Portlaoise Heitage Hotel and the busy Market Square, has become a perfect combination of laid-back French bistro dining and steakhouse meaty goodness.

The restaurant was renovated with your comfort in mind; the steakhouse is open plan with large windows, an open kitchen and private booths perfect for an intimate romantic meal.

It is designed with rich colours, where new world meets old world giving you a true feel of a first class steakhouse.

The menu was carefully prepared to suit all tastes and palates.

There’s really something for everyone from Dry Aged Hereford Entrecote De Boeuf, Ranch Burgers, Fajitas, Fillet Steak and lots more. All dietary requirements are catered for in Kelly’s Steakhouse Restaurant.

Kelly’s Steakhouse chefs take great pride in choosing only the best quality of Prime cuts of Irish beef to ensure you receive the very best steaks full of flavour and served to your liking.

Otherwise, enjoy cooking your own steak to your preference with Kelly’s Steakhouse speciality Black Rock Hot Stone.

Kelly’s Steakhouse offers a full bar service with cocktails that are so delicious you will be sure to be back for more.

This February Kelly’s Steakhouse was the winning Restaurant in Laois for Best Newcomer at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

Manager Eugene Mileskiy is delighted that the restaurant has taken off so well and would like to thank all his customers who voted for Kelly’s Steakhouse.

Kelly’s Steakhouse is open Wednesday to Saturday from 5.30pm and Sunday from 3pm.

Download the Menu today at www.theheritagehotel.com or call 057-8678588 to book.