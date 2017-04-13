SuperValu Abbeyleix comes under new ownership

A busy Abbeyleix business has new owners.

From Thursday, April 13 the SuperValu Supermarket on Main Street has come under the ownership of Connell and Noreen Breslin.

"We're looking forward to seeing you all in the morning and over the coming weeks," said the new owners in a post on social media.

Connell and Noreen are not new to Laois as the already operate a successful SuperValu in Rathdowney.