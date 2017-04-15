Excellence award for Mountmellick Mace

MACE stores from across the country have been honoured for achieving exceptional standards in retailing at the MACE Excellence Awards, which was held in Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co. Kilkenny on 4th April.

The MACE Excellence Awards are only awarded to MACE stores that pass grueling year-long inspections, including unannounced store audits, legal compliance, financial and food hygiene audits and visits from mystery shoppers.

Hinch’s MACE Tullamore Road, Mountmellick was among a group of retailers from around the country who were awarded an Excellence Award for five consecutive years.

Congratulating the winners, Alex Banahan, MACE Sales Director said:

“All of this year’s winning retailers have worked tirelessly to achieve the high standards that these awards demand and celebrate.

“They showcase the quality of MACE stores across Ireland and continuously raise the bar for industry as a whole.

“Retailers who achieve the MACE Excellence Award must comply with a strict set of criteria, which involves stores being rigorously monitored throughout the year in areas such as shop presentation, food safety and legal compliance.

“Their efforts have been truly outstanding and their recognition is very well-deserved.”

The MACE Excellence Awards are now in their 14th year. The EIQA (Excellence Ireland Quality Association) are involved in the auditing process for MACE stores. The association has been at the forefront of the quality crusade in Irish retail for more than 45 years helping to drive the highest standards.

MACE is the longest serving convenience brand in Ireland, serving local communities for more than 50 years. Operated by independent retailers, the network includes local community stores as well as forecourt shopping, with over 240 MACE stores located around the country.