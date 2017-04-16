Accountancy firms in merger

Leading audit, tax and consulting firm, RSM have announced a merger with John Marks & Co, an accountancy practice founded in 1987. The news of the merger comes less than one year after RSM Ireland joined the RSM network.

“Following a successful brand launch in May 2016, we have used the past year to embed and strengthen the RSM brand in the Irish market, focusing on a unified vision to be the provider of choice to middle market businesses globally.

For us this merger is indicative of our ambition for the future, the RSM brand continues to grow globally and we will continue to look for non-organic growth opportunities here in Ireland,” said John Glennon, Managing Partner RSM.

John Marks, Mairead Lyng and Karl McLaughlin Partners in John Marks & Co., look forward to continuing to service their existing client base, whilst at the same time participating in the growth of RSM Ireland.

“We are excited to join one of Ireland’s top ten accounting firms and we see this move as a statement of our ambition as the professional services environment in Ireland grows and evolves. RSM are number one choice for mid-market businesses, this move provides great opportunities for our clients and staff providing access to deeper sector and service line specialists internationally.’ Marks.

“This merger increases staff numbers in RSM to 150 across offices in Portlaoise Dublin, and Birr.

RSM Ireland is an independent member of RSM which is the 6th largest network of independent accounting firms globally.

RSM Ireland was established in 1987 and is the 8th largest accounting firm in Ireland.

It is the only first generation accounting firm within Ireland’s top ten firms, and one of the fastest growing firms serving the midmarket with global reach. It is part of the RSM network.