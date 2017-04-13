Clement Herron's properties of the Week

Rossdarragh Glen, Portlaoise

End of Terrace House - 3 Beds - 3 Baths

€145,000

Clement Herron Real Estate invite you to view this three bed end of terrace property set out over three floors.

Accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner, three bedrooms, one with an en-suite, bathroom and a large garden to the rear.

Viewing is available now

Rochford Walk, Kilcock

Semi-Detached House - 3 Beds - 2 Baths

€199,000

Clement Herron Real Estate are delighted to introduce to the market this three bed semi detached property situated in the sought after development of Bakers Walk, Kilcock.

Accommodation includes 3 bedrooms [one ensuite], sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility and bathroom.

Bakers Walk is located just a short stroll from all local amenities including train station, shops, restaurants and schools.

Access to the M4 Motorway is less than five minutes drive making this property ideal for a commuter who travels to Dublin on a regular basis by car or by train.



c. 0.795 acre site. Coolbally, Clough

€45,000

Clement Herron Real Estate welcomes this fantastic site to the sales market.

This 0.795 acre site is subject to planning permission for a dormer-type dwelling. The site is connected to the Ballacolla Group Water scheme, \'Puraflo\' effluent treatment system is installed on the site and it is also connected to the ESB network. Call Clement now for more information or to arrange to view the site.

Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin

2 Bed Ground Floor Apartment, 3 Bedroom Duplex, 3 Bedroom Terraced House

For Sale

Three impressive properties in Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin available for sale. Please contact Clement Herron Real Estate for more information or to arrange a viewing on 085 800 9000.