Laois headstone company reaches 100th milestone

A Laois stone business has reached a big milestone this year and hopes the public can help in telling its story.

O'Brien Stone in Durrow is celebrating 100 years and is using the anniversary in the headstone business as a way to trace its history.

If anyone has any old pictures of the Quarry on the Derry Road, Sean would be delighted to hear from you.

You can email them to seanobrien1957@eircom.net or phone Sean on (086) 2656657 if you have them in paper form.

Any additional details such as the names and date of the picture would be greatly appreciated.