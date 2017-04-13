There's a tea or coffee around 'The Corner' in Ireland's Ancient East Laois village Timahoe

Best of luck to The Corner Shop in Timahoe opened its tea rooms last Saturday in the village.

Former Parish Priest Fr Jim O'Connell, cut the ribbon on the premises which is great addition to the village

The very best of luck was extended to to Patsy, Eileen and Jamie.

Now that Timahoe is firmly on the Tourist trail thanks to the inclusion of of the Round tower in Ireland's Ancient East, the shop should be will positioned to give a warm Laois welcome to people from around Ireland and the rest of the world.

