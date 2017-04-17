All the inspiration you need for your home at the DESIGN STUDIO

Laois Blinds and Curtains and Alison Dunne Interior Design have come together to provide their clients with ideas and information in their unique and exclusive DESIGN STUDIO.

The DESIGN STUDIO is located upstairs at First Choice Bathroom and Tiles, in the Clonminam Industrial Estate in Portlaoise.

Here you can view various types of blinds and curtains from Laois Blinds and Curtains, as well as art work, lighting, wallpaper, furniture and different interior design ideas from Alison Dunne Interior Design.

The studio is open all day to have a browse around, or make an appointment to meet one of the girls.

The DESIGN STUDIO is a veritable one stop shop, a place for people to visit and get ideas for their homes. Appointments have to be organised for a consultation with Alison, Ashling and Sharon.

On Saturdays, Anna from Laois Blinds is on reception all day.

Alison Dunne lives in Ballacolla with her husband Liam, and sons Cathal, Cillian and Bill.

Alison's passion has a ways been Interior Design.

Since qualifying as an Interior Designer in 2005, she has lectured in Limperts Academy of Design, worked in Adult education (VEC) and runs her own Interior Design classes through out the year.

Alison is currently a colour consultant with Fleetwood Paints.

Alisons Interior Design consultancy covers every aspect of designing and decorating your home.

Alison's philosophy is to create unique and beautiful spaces that reflect her clients needs, personality and lifestyle.

Whether you goal is to refresh an outdated room, create an entire new space, build an extension or a complete new build, Alison's consultancy service can provide you with all the essential Interior Design and decorating requirements.

Alison also provides an IN-HOME CONSULTATION service where she calls to your home for 2.5 hours, and gives professional advice on any design elements or issues you might have, such as furniture layout, window dressing, lighting, flooring, or perhaps wanting to make the most of your space and give it the all important and much desired WOW factor.

Alison also carries samples of everything from quartz worktops to flooring for you to see in your own home.

“It's amazing what you can do with the rooms and space you have, with a little planning and good design I can turn your home into something amazing,” says Alison.

Laois Blinds was founded by Dinny and Ann O'Shaughnessy in Ballinakill over 15 years ago.

The O'Shaughnessys founded it to provide a top class product and service to the Blinds market, and the business grew strongly through their personable and professional approach to customer service and product quality.

Their daughter Ashling joined the team 10 years ago, when the business name changed to Laois Blinds & Curtains to indicate the further growth in the business.

It was then joined by Sharon to complete the management team.

Having a dedicated team designing and manufacturing the blinds and curtains has proven to be an strong advantage to the business, allowing very fast turn around times for orders.

Dinny O'Shaughnessy retired in 2015 and passed down the business to Ashling leaving a very successful name and brand after facing very tough times through the recession.

Dinny's hard work and focus ensured he left the business in good shape to the next generation.

Although officially retired, Dinny is still very much involved in the day to day running of the business and unable just yet to hang up his measuring tape.

Over the years Laois Blinds & Curtains has ]built up a portfolio of business in both the commercial and domestic market.

Most recently it has installed blinds in the new Ballyroan National School.

After being approached by Alison Dunne Interior Designer in 2016 to improve and offer a better service through their shared experience and knowledge, both businesses decided to open a design studio together to offer the unique service for all interior needs for the domestic and commercial markets.

This has taken Laois Blinds & Curtains in another direction in the ever changing market

The result is the DESIGN STUDIO, located in the Clonminam Industrial Estate, a one stop shop for all your home design needs.