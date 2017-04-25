Quinns of Baltinglass are relaunching their Geashill Agri Store this weekend

Quinns of Baltinglass have recently revamped and extended their busy Agri Store in Geashill.

The branch now oﬀers a far wider product range in every area including farming hardware, fencing, animal health, clothing, footwear, equine and pet food.

Quinns continue to oﬀer the same great services including; Agri feed, nutritional advice, ration formulation, crop walking/agri chemical advice, wool and grain intake, soil and silage sampling and bulk fertilizer spreading.

Quinns are a well established family company based in Baltinglass, county Wicklow. They are in business over 80 years and last year were awarded the AgriBusiness Award for both Crops and Merchant of the year.

Their Geashill branch is one of 6 Quinns agri stores serving customers throughout Leinster. They also have a large grain intake facility in Lewistown, county Kildare and an animal feed mill and seed processing plant in their Baltinglass headquarters.

William Quinn of Quinns said, "We would like to thank our longstanding customers for making this possible. Since opening in 2008 in the Bagnall family yard the branch has gone from strength to strength through the hard work of the Bagnall’s as well as the ever growing loyal local customer base.

"Des and Ellie Bagnall and now joined by Laura Shortall and the latest member of our team Sean Coughlan. Arnie McDonald is our Technical Sales Advisor responsible for the area and can provide advice on all our products and services."

There will be an official launch of the new agri store this weekend (Friday 28th, Saturday 28th) with amazing special offers across the range and expert technical advice from Quinns pesticide and nutritional experts. Free food will also be served all day – all welcome.